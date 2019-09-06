PSU news by
Jonas Brothers Leave Temple On Read

Courtesy of James Franklin
By Emma Dieter
9/6/19 4:01 am

In case you hadn’t already heard, the Jonas Brothers and Penn State go together like birds of a feather. So it’s no wonder that other schools are starting to take notice (and still getting jealous).

Temple’s marching band tweeted at the Jonas Brothers on September 1, just one day after middle-brother Joe visited for Penn State football’s home opener, and suggested they visit their school.

The account included a YouTube video of Temple’s Diamond Marching Band performing a compilation of Jonas Brothers songs such as “Cool,” “Burnin’ Up,” and “Sucker” in the tweet. It even mentioned the three brothers’ personal twitters in a follow-up tweet along with eight other JoBros accounts.

Despite several dozen retweets and more than 100 likes, the account yielded no response from the band of brothers. So, in essence, Temple got left on read. Happens.

As Pitt learned as well this week, there’s only enough room for one JoBros college obsession in this state, and it’s already occupied by us. Sorry not sorry, Temple.

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a junior from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Assistant Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

