Jonas Brothers Leave Temple On Read

In case you hadn’t already heard, the Jonas Brothers and Penn State go together like birds of a feather. So it’s no wonder that other schools are starting to take notice (and still getting jealous).

Temple’s marching band tweeted at the Jonas Brothers on September 1, just one day after middle-brother Joe visited for Penn State football’s home opener, and suggested they visit their school.

Hey @jonasbrothers , we see that you’ve been hanging around Penn State a lot lately… Why don’t you come give a visit to Temple? We are huge fans!

https://t.co/N5kudIC01E — Temple Bands (@TempleBands) September 1, 2019

The account included a YouTube video of Temple’s Diamond Marching Band performing a compilation of Jonas Brothers songs such as “Cool,” “Burnin’ Up,” and “Sucker” in the tweet. It even mentioned the three brothers’ personal twitters in a follow-up tweet along with eight other JoBros accounts.

Despite several dozen retweets and more than 100 likes, the account yielded no response from the band of brothers. So, in essence, Temple got left on read. Happens.

As Pitt learned as well this week, there’s only enough room for one JoBros college obsession in this state, and it’s already occupied by us. Sorry not sorry, Temple.

