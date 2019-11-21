Nittany MinitMart To Offer Free Hot Beverage On Thanksgiving
Nittany MinitMart, the recently re-opened gas station and convenience store, will offer free 20 oz. hot beverages to all patrons on Thanksgiving.
Included beverages run the gamut from hot chocolate, coffee, and tea to fancier drinks like cappuccinos. The offer is available all day on November 28.
“With families traveling during this busy holiday season, we’re happy to provide a warm treat,” said Nittany MinitMart Division Manager Nicole
Masullo in a release.
Nittany MinitMart closed last spring for renovations and only re-opened earlier this month. Renovations to the establishment include a new walk-in beer cave, an updated touch screen ordering system, and seating for thirty.
For those stuck in State College over the break, the free hot beverage initiative provides a little slice of holiday cheer to brighten up a Thanksgiving spent in Happy Valley.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Sean Clifford Received Death Threats After Penn State Football’s Game Against Minnesota
“It’s kind of sad to see how some fans get. I was sick and tired of getting death threats and some pretty explicit and tough-to-read messages.”
Ohio State Fans Plan Boycott Of ESPN’s College GameDay
Buckeye fans plan on supporting FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” because of Urban Meyer and a perceived SEC bias.
Send this to a friend
Comments