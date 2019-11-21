Nittany MinitMart To Offer Free Hot Beverage On Thanksgiving

Nittany MinitMart, the recently re-opened gas station and convenience store, will offer free 20 oz. hot beverages to all patrons on Thanksgiving.

Included beverages run the gamut from hot chocolate, coffee, and tea to fancier drinks like cappuccinos. The offer is available all day on November 28.

“With families traveling during this busy holiday season, we’re happy to provide a warm treat,” said Nittany MinitMart Division Manager Nicole

Masullo in a release.

Nittany MinitMart closed last spring for renovations and only re-opened earlier this month. Renovations to the establishment include a new walk-in beer cave, an updated touch screen ordering system, and seating for thirty.

For those stuck in State College over the break, the free hot beverage initiative provides a little slice of holiday cheer to brighten up a Thanksgiving spent in Happy Valley.

