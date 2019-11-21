PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Nittany MinitMart To Offer Free Hot Beverage On Thanksgiving

Emma Dieter | Onward State
By Emma Dieter
11/21/19 4:05 am

Nittany MinitMart, the recently re-opened gas station and convenience store, will offer free 20 oz. hot beverages to all patrons on Thanksgiving.

Included beverages run the gamut from hot chocolate, coffee, and tea to fancier drinks like cappuccinos. The offer is available all day on November 28.

“With families traveling during this busy holiday season, we’re happy to provide a warm treat,” said Nittany MinitMart Division Manager Nicole
Masullo in a release.

Nittany MinitMart closed last spring for renovations and only re-opened earlier this month. Renovations to the establishment include a new walk-in beer cave, an updated touch screen ordering system, and seating for thirty.

For those stuck in State College over the break, the free hot beverage initiative provides a little slice of holiday cheer to brighten up a Thanksgiving spent in Happy Valley.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a senior from the ever-popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She's also the Student Life editor for Onward State. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Sean Clifford Received Death Threats After Penn State Football’s Game Against Minnesota

“It’s kind of sad to see how some fans get. I was sick and tired of getting death threats and some pretty explicit and tough-to-read messages.”

Ohio State Fans Plan Boycott Of ESPN’s College GameDay

Buckeye fans plan on supporting FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” because of Urban Meyer and a perceived SEC bias.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend