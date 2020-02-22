Your Complete Guide To THON Committee Shirt Colors

Even if you’ve spent time at the BJC during previous THONs, remembering the titles and responsibilities of each committee can be difficult.

Each committee’s unique THON shirt color makes it easy to identify its members, but decoding this 12-color rainbow can still be confusing at times. Here’s a complete guide to THON committees through their shirt colors to help you match the shirt to the group.

Burgundy — Special Events

Special Events Committee members help run the concession stands located throughout the BJC. They also help coordinate parking and not only run, but also create, the THON History Tour and THON Museum. Outside of THON weekend, they help put on the variety of events that are run FTK, such as the THON 5K and 100 Days ‘Til THON.

Forest Green — Finance

The Finance Committee does much of the behind-the-scenes work THON weekend. They help keep track of all of the money raised FTK throughout the year and weekend. They’re also in charge of accurately organizing all of the donation data and information with fundraising totals for each organization.

Kelly Green — Communications

Communications Committee members‘ time is split between working the floor and working the concourse. On the concourse, they help staff the information booths (which double as donation stations) to answer any questions attendees might have throughout the weekend. One of these booths also serves as a lost and found location. When they’re not on the concourse, they help man the captain sleep shifts.

Lime Green — Technology

To put it simply, the Technology Committee is responsible for virtually all of the behind-the-scenes work. Their main goal is to manage all facets of technology involved with THON and work on long-term projects to enhance attendees experience on the BJC floor. They also run the Dash system, which helps check spectators on and off the floor.

Hot Pink — Hospitality

The Hospitality Committee works with donors across the country to secure supplies, and sends handwritten thank-you letters when the weekend is over. During THON weekend, however, committee members help staff food stands and coordinate food and supply drops from donors. They do a lot to handle the supplies logistics.

Light Pink — Merchandise

You’ll likely run into these committee members manning the merch stands around the concourse. The Merchandise Committee’s goal is to add to the weekend’s fundraising goal by selling THON swag throughout the year.

Navy Blue — OPPerations

OPPerations, or OPP for short, is responsible for all of the space maintenance and involved in THON. These committee members help set up the BJC prior to and after THON weekend and aid in general upkeep. So if you run into a spill over the next few days, call in OPP — they’re there to help.

Orange — Entertainment

The Entertainment Committee’s job is to keep the crowd hype throughout the course of the weekend. They’re the ones that run all of the games, giveaways, and Family Feud exchanges in the BJC stands. These committee members can also be seen on the concourse setting up little stands for spectators to engage with, like arts and crafts.

Purple — Public Relations

THON PR acts as liaisons between dancers, committee members, other THON participants and volunteers. They help facilitate media requests and interactions between THON’s various groups.

Red — Rules & Regulations

If you’ve stepped foot in the BJC this weekend, you have without a doubt interacted with R&R at least once. Essentially, their job is to keep everyone in the BJC safe and ensure that THON’s rules are followed. They patrol the stands, help people get on and off the floor, work the entrance plans for THON, and move spectators off the floor when their passes expire.

Royal Blue — Donor and Alumni Relations

The Donor and Alumni Relations Committee’s main job is to maintain, and hopefully increase, the THON total year after year. They do so by ensuring that all donors are individually thanked and are having an overall positive THON donation experience. This group also helps run alumni tours throughout the weekend.

Yellow — Dancer Relations

Unless you’re a dancer, you’ll likely have little interaction with these committee members over the weekend. Dancer Relations is focused on the welfare of THON’s dancers. In order to do this, DR committee members are tasked with looking out for the physical and emotional well-being of their assigned dancers.

