Gameday Coverage: No. 10 Penn State vs. Rutgers
No. 10 Penn State football (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) will host Rutgers (2-9, 0-8 Big Ten) at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon.
This will be the Nittany Lions’ final home game of 2019 at they try to bounce back from a brutal loss to Ohio State last weekend. A victory over the Scarlet Knights will give James Franklin his third season in Happy Valley with double-digit wins. Rutgers hasn’t won a Big Ten game since November of 2017, so Penn State is expected to leave Beaver Stadium with a win and a chance at a New Years Six Bowl after Saturday’s contest.
Here’s everything you’ll need to know for Penn State’s regular season finale.
Television
Saturday’s game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis, and Elise Menaker will be on the call.
Radio
Penn State Sports Network — Steve Jones, Jack Ham, and Matt McGloin
Local: 93.7 FM/1450 AM, Sirius: Ch. 132, XM: Ch. 196
Weather
It’s going to be a chilly day in Happy Valley on Saturday afternoon, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will be in the high 30s throughout the game and it’s expected to be fairly cloudy as well.
Last Meeting
The Nittany Lions have been, in a word, dominant, over the course of the series between these two squads. They’ve played each other over the course of the past five seasons, and Penn State has won every meeting — including a 20-7 victory in Piscataway last year.
Penn State leads the all-time series 27-2, as the last time the Scarlet Knights defeated the Nittany Lions was in 1988.
Injuries/Suspensions
James Franklin said Sean Clifford’s availability to play will be a “game-time decision” after suffering what appeared to be an injury to his right leg against Ohio State. If Clifford doesn’t start, redshirt freshman Will Levis will likely step in as signal-caller.
Wide receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown has missed the past five games due to an unspecified injury, while Juice Scruggs will also be scratched from the depth chart due to injuries sustained in a car accident over the summer.
Betting Lines
The Nittany Lions are currently favored to win by 40 points on Oddsshark. The over-under for the contest is set at 50.5 points.
The Scarlet Knights have been a part of some crazy point spreads this season — including a game against Ohio State in which the Buckeyes were favored to win by 52. Rutgers is 3-8 against the spread this season while the Nittany Lions are 6-5.
Media Coverage
Onward State will have you covered throughout today’s game. You can find big plays, photos, analysis, and more on our main @OnwardState Twitter account and Facebook page, and we’ll also provide play-by-play commentary from @OnwardStSports on Twitter.
Sports editor Mikey Mandarino (@Mikey_Mandarino), managing editor Anthony Colucci (@_anthonycolucci), and staff writers Owen Abbey and Gabe Angieri will be in the press box while visual editor Matt Sniegowski (@m_sniegowski) and photographer Shannon Soboslay (@shansobo) are set to be on the field.
Onward State
- Staff Predictions
- Previewing The Enemy
- Penn State falls to No. 10 in College Football Playoff rankings
- Justin Shorter enters NCAA’s transfer portal
- Penn State’s most likely bowl destinations
- Transfer Portal Roundup: Week 13
- Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week 12
- Penn State-Ohio State garners highest FOX ratings of college football season
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Previewing The Enemy: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Rutgers isn’t very good at football, but starting quarterback Artur Sitkowski and running back Raheem Blackshear’s entries into the transfer portal and voluntary redshirts haven’t helped the Scarlet Knights too much.
Three National Brands Bringing Sweets And Snacks To New State College Store
A trio of national chains will bring their signature soft pretzels, cinnamon rolls, ice cream and more to one new State College store.
Send this to a friend
Comments