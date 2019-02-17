What You Missed At THON 2019 While You Were Asleep Part 2

If you went home last night to take a power nap before the final THON stretch, no worries — we stayed up for you. And we compiled this list of all the fun things you missed while you were away. Without further ado, here’s what you missed last overnight:

Contrary to popular belief, some consider the Bucks County Bungee Jumpers’ annual performance to be the highlight of Saturday night. The troupe of young athletes knows how to work a jump rope like nobody’s business and it shows.

How we all feel right now: pic.twitter.com/xJYGuklilF — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 17, 2019

Though he only performed two songs, it sure was good to see the My Hero Zero frontman deliver another performance to keep spirits high in the wee hours of the morning. He even teased the crowd with the lingering promise of a full performance by his band later on.

After Jason O’s performance, Riley Roth slowed things down with a short set comprised of several acoustic songs. While the crowd was appreciative of her original songs, they only really lit up when she performed a cover of the THON favorite, “Closer.”

While you can usually catch the family duo at Champs or Cafe, the Corner Brothers took the THON stage for the first time early Sunday Morning.

And the Blue Car redeemed its winning title. This marked the third racing of the cars for THON weekend. In the first race, the Blue Car took the dub before tying in the second round. At first, it seemed like there might be another tie before Blue was declared the official winner.

It was another close race, but thankfully we have a winner this time. pic.twitter.com/nsU2WkSOMo — THONward State (@THONwardState) February 17, 2019

What’s better than some ska at 2:30 in the morning? Nothing.

The Brass Cadillacs took the THON stage for the fourth year in a row and delivered an electrifying performance comprised mostly of throwbacks — and the crowd loved it.

Penn State student Manny Houndo gave a surprisingly lit performance jamming out some bangers on his little violin. Of course, maybe the performance wasn’t so surprisingly lit, considering Houndo has caught the attention of celebrities like Beyoncé before with his talents on the violin.

So there you have it, Penn State. That’s a wrap on what you missed through the wee Saturday hours for THON 2019.



