PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

While You Were Away…

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
12/2/19 4:00 am

Whether you spent your time off stuffing your face with turkey and mashed potatoes, watching football on the couch, or catching up on homework sleeping, one thing is certain: You weren’t here in Happy Valley.

Here’s what happened while you were away for fall break:

News

Sports

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Penn State Plays Ugly, Still Beats Rutgers 27-6

Penn State looked flat at times. And lacked excitement. And struggled to get much of anything going during multiple stretches. But somehow, Rutgers managed to do everything just a bit worse.

More Than $2 Million Generated From State College Airbnbs During 2019 Penn State Football Season

State College Airbnb hosts earned a total of approximately $2.2 million during Penn State home football weekends this year.

©  2008 - 2019 Onward State

Send this to a friend