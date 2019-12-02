Whether you spent your time off stuffing your face with turkey and mashed potatoes, watching football on the couch, or catching up on homework sleeping, one thing is certain: You weren’t here in Happy Valley.

Here’s what happened while you were away for fall break:

News

Sports

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's copy editor and interim social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and sudoku whiz hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Penn State Plays Ugly, Still Beats Rutgers 27-6 Penn State looked flat at times. And lacked excitement. And struggled to get much of anything going during multiple stretches. But somehow, Rutgers managed to do everything just a bit worse.