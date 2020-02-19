Predicting The THON 2020 Line Dance
As former Onward State editor Steve Connelly wrote a year ago, “Dancer Relations captains, it’s almost time to head to the stage.”
With THON quickly approaching this weekend, the year-long wondering of what will be included in this year’s line dance is reaching an all-time high. For the uninitiated, the line dance is the song that dancer relations captains perform on stage every hour during THON as a way to help dancers loosen up and stay alert.
The song’s made up of references to the biggest local and world news stories, songs, and memes of the last year. And it’s become a favorite among THON-goers. Ask anyone who’s been to THON for an extended period in the past, and they’ll be sure to recite lyrics like “Blast off, BJC!” and “Boom! Stomp! Bring the thunder!”
Our staff took a stab at attempting at what will be included in this year’s line dance. Here’s what we’re hoping to hear this weekend:
Penn State
- Champs’ #BarstoolBestBar run
- Jonas Brothers’ obsession with Penn State
- THON bans fundraisers requiring travel
- Doggie’s beer garden
- Changes to student ticketing
- The Diner closes
- End of Pitt series
- CAPS class gift
- Jake Zembiec’s mustache
- Team and fans rally around Jonathan Sutherland after racist letter
- Opening of several new restaurants downtown
- College GameDay on HUB Lawn
- Top-ten ranked Penn State men’s basketball
News
- “Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal
- Notre Dame fire
- Royal baby birth
- Eight Scripps National Spelling Bee champions
- Kawhi Leonard leads Raptors to NBA title
- USWNT wins fourth World Cup
- Amazon rainforest burning
- Hurricane Dorian
- Greta Thunberg and other young people lead fight against climate change
- Dozens of candidates run for Democratic nomination for President
- Tesla debuts failed shatterproof cybertruck
- Donald Trump impeached
- Jeaux Burreaux, Coach O, and the LSU “Tiguhs”
- RIP Kobe Bryant, David Stern, Juice WRLD, Toni Morrison, Tyler Trent
- Coronavirus outbreak
Pop Culture
- Jonas Brothers reunion
- Game of Thrones finale
- Big Bang Theory ends
- Lunch table memes
- Bottle cap challenge
- Area 51 raid
- TikTok
- The rise of spotted lanternfly
- Streaming service overload
- Baby Yoda
- The Irishman
- Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker all end series
Dance Break
- Old Town Road — Lil Nas X
- Sucker — Jonas Brothers
- ME! By Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie
- The Git Up — Blanco Brown
- Truth Hurts — Lizzo
- Juice — Lizzo
- Lights Up — Harry Styles
