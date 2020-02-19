Predicting The THON 2020 Line Dance

As former Onward State editor Steve Connelly wrote a year ago, “Dancer Relations captains, it’s almost time to head to the stage.”

With THON quickly approaching this weekend, the year-long wondering of what will be included in this year’s line dance is reaching an all-time high. For the uninitiated, the line dance is the song that dancer relations captains perform on stage every hour during THON as a way to help dancers loosen up and stay alert.

The song’s made up of references to the biggest local and world news stories, songs, and memes of the last year. And it’s become a favorite among THON-goers. Ask anyone who’s been to THON for an extended period in the past, and they’ll be sure to recite lyrics like “Blast off, BJC!” and “Boom! Stomp! Bring the thunder!”

Our staff took a stab at attempting at what will be included in this year’s line dance. Here’s what we’re hoping to hear this weekend:

Penn State

News

“Varsity Blues” college admissions scandal

Notre Dame fire

Royal baby birth

Eight Scripps National Spelling Bee champions

Kawhi Leonard leads Raptors to NBA title

USWNT wins fourth World Cup

Amazon rainforest burning

Hurricane Dorian

Greta Thunberg and other young people lead fight against climate change

Dozens of candidates run for Democratic nomination for President

Tesla debuts failed shatterproof cybertruck

Donald Trump impeached

Jeaux Burreaux, Coach O, and the LSU “Tiguhs”

RIP Kobe Bryant, David Stern, Juice WRLD, Toni Morrison, Tyler Trent

Coronavirus outbreak

Pop Culture

Jonas Brothers reunion

Game of Thrones finale

Big Bang Theory ends

Lunch table memes

Bottle cap challenge

Area 51 raid

TikTok

The rise of spotted lanternfly

Streaming service overload

Baby Yoda

The Irishman

Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker all end series

Dance Break

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X

Sucker — Jonas Brothers

ME! By Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie

The Git Up — Blanco Brown

Truth Hurts — Lizzo

Juice — Lizzo

Lights Up — Harry Styles

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.