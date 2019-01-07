While You Were Away…
Welcome back, Penn State! Even though it seems impossible, State College kept moving while you were enjoying some relaxation over break. Here’s what you should know about everything you missed over the past few weeks.
News
- Penn State issued an alert during finals week about potential campus threats, which were later determined to be false and believed to be part of a series of incredible threats nationwide.
- Former Beta Theta Pi members charged in the fraternity’s hazing case entered guilty pleas, eliminating one of three scheduled trials.
- Rapper Travis Scott announced he’ll bring his “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” tour to the Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, February 26.
- The Student Programming Association announced its “SPA Day” lineup for Friday, January 18: a lecture by ‘March For Our Lives’ co-founder David Hogg followed by a performance by EDM producer Cashmere Cat.
- Penn State filed a trademark application for “Happy Valley” after the previous trademark holder allowed it to expire.
- Several suspects were charged in connection with the theft of a menorah and damage to other property outside of a Zeta Beta Tau fraternity house. Police announced even more charges a few days later.
- Penn State football alumni and brothers Kyle and Tyler Lucas will appear on the athletic competition show The Titan Games, which premiered January 3 on NBC.
Sports
- Penn State football traveled to the Happiest Place on Earth to compete in this year’s Citrus Bowl, but fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 27-24. Starting quarterback Trace McSorley played his last game in black shoes and basic blues on a potentially broken foot.
- Athletic Director Sandy Barbour announced her own contract extension, pending Board of Trustees approval.
- On the heels of the Citrus Bowl loss, Penn State lost five underclassmen to the 2019 NFL Draft: Miles Sanders, Shareef Miller, Kevin Givens, Connor McGovern, and Ryan Bates.
- Assistant strength coach Dwight Galt IV also left the program for a promotion at Old Dominion.
- Saquon Barkley was named one of five nominees for the NFL’s Rookie of the Year Award.
- Penn State men’s basketball fell to Michigan 68-55 on the road. Head coach Pat Chambers later apologized for shoving freshman Myles Dread during the game, but was suspended for the team’s next contest against Wisconsin. The Nittany Lions lost to Wisconsin 71-52. But hey, they did manage to beat UMBC at home 74-52 before the new year.
- Penn State men’s hockey’s Aarne Talvitie earned a World Junior gold medal for Finland in a victory over teammate Evan Barratt and Team USA.
- Guy Gadowsky’s team opened 2019 with a split series against Minnesota, winning 4-2 Friday night before falling 4-1 on Saturday.
- Penn State wrestling crowned six individual champions and tallied a tournament record 216.5 points en route to its second consecutive Southern Scuffle title.
- Penn State women’s basketball used a strong defensive performance to earn a 71-64 win at home over Wisconsin.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Join Onward State: Spring 2019 Application
Want to be a part of the nation’s premier student-run media outlet? Want to have your words read or your pictures seen by hundreds of thousands of readers and social media followers? More importantly –do ya like having fun? Believe it or not, it’s that time again. Onward State is hiring for the spring semester and we’d […]
Coach Pat Chambers Suspended For Penn State Basketball vs. Wisconsin
“I’ve assured her this won’t happen again and understand my actions last night come with consequences.”
Send this to a friend
Comments