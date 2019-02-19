Our Best Posts From THON 2019

It’s tough to keep up with the biggest weekend of the year, especially considering it goes on for 46 hours straight. More than $10.6 million was raised for the kids, underscoring the annual efforts of those involved year-round with THON.

If you couldn’t stay awake the whole time or may’ve missed some of the most exciting things THON had to offer, we compiled a list of some of our favorite posts from the weekend.

A Deeper Look Into THON 2019

There are thousands of people involved in THON each year. Get to know a few of the people who made THON 2019 special:

Dancer Relations Captains, To The Stage!



We predicted a lot of pop culture references that would be included in this year’s line dance, but do you know what all of it means?

THON Tomfoolery

Whether it’s investigating a condom Snapchat filter or agonizing over the water fountain line, our coverage includes a little bit of everything.

Surprise Performances: Andy Grammer and Mason Ramsey

A much-anticipated performance from Walmart yodeler Mason Ramsey was a defining moment of THON 2019.

Watch What You Missed

If you couldn’t attend THON over the weekend, we took some videos that make it feel like you were actually there.

For full coverage of THON 2019, check out our live blog or visit THONCliffordForHeisman.com.

