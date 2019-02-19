Our Best Posts From THON 2019
It’s tough to keep up with the biggest weekend of the year, especially considering it goes on for 46 hours straight. More than $10.6 million was raised for the kids, underscoring the annual efforts of those involved year-round with THON.
If you couldn’t stay awake the whole time or may’ve missed some of the most exciting things THON had to offer, we compiled a list of some of our favorite posts from the weekend.
A Deeper Look Into THON 2019
There are thousands of people involved in THON each year. Get to know a few of the people who made THON 2019 special:
- At Her 18th THON, Ashley Otstott Continues Outreach Mission — Jim Davidson
- Holdsman Family THON Legacy Culminates With Youngest Sister Dancing — Steve Connelly
- Meet The Former Dancer Tuning In From Thailand — Anthony Colucci
- Student-Designed Augmented Reality App Expands THON Magic — Jim Davidson
- Penn State Scranton Dancers Make Historic Trip To THON 2019 — Ryen Gailey
- Bryce Starner Takes On Second 46 Hours As A Dancer — Mackenzie Cullen
Dancer Relations Captains, To The Stage!
We predicted a lot of pop culture references that would be included in this year’s line dance, but do you know what all of it means?
- Predicting The THON 2019 Line Dance — Steve Connelly
- ‘Break It Down, BJC’: Your THON 2019 Line Dance Lyrics Are Here — Elissa Hill
- [Video] THON 2019 Line Dance — Noah Rogers
- ‘Genius Lyrics’ Breakdown Of The 2019 Line Dance — Anthony Colucci
- The Completely Official Power Ranking Of The THON 2019 Line Dance Lyrics — Janelle Rothacker
- THON Twitter’s Thoughts On The 2019 Line Dance — Gabriela Stevenson
THON Tomfoolery
Whether it’s investigating a condom Snapchat filter or agonizing over the water fountain line, our coverage includes a little bit of everything.
- So…Why Is There A Snapchat Filter For Condoms At THON? — Gabriela Stevenson
- Where’s Waldo?: THON 2019 Edition — Mikey Mandarino
- THON Described In SpongeBob SquarePants Memes — Gabriela Stevenson
- Things That Take Less Time Than Waiting To Fill Your Water Bottle At THON — Ryen Gailey
Surprise Performances: Andy Grammer and Mason Ramsey
A much-anticipated performance from Walmart yodeler Mason Ramsey was a defining moment of THON 2019.
- Penn Staters Welcome Andy Grammer To THON 2019 With Open Arms — Anthony Colucci
- Andy Grammer Charms and Thrills The BJC With Passionate Surprise Set — Gabriela Stevenson
- Mason Ramsey Wows And Woos Bryce Jordan Center — Anthony Colucci
- Mason Ramsey, THON: ‘Greatest Crossover Event In World History’ — Jim Davidson
Watch What You Missed
If you couldn’t attend THON over the weekend, we took some videos that make it feel like you were actually there.
- [Video] Human Tunnel Leads THON Dancers Into BJC
- [Video] THON 2019 Line Dance
- [Video] THON 2019 Pep Rally Ignites BJC
- [Video]: The Final Four Hours At THON 2019
For full coverage of THON 2019, check out our live blog or visit THONCliffordForHeisman.com.
