While You Were Away…
Welcome back, folks! The holidays are over, your free time is dwindling, and the start of a new semester grows closer by the second. And, while you were kicked back watching football and chowing down on home-cooked meals, you probably weren’t paying attention to everything happening in Happy Valley.
Here’s everything you missed in State College while you were home for winter break:
News
- A former Penn State police officer filed a federal lawsuit against the university, alleging it didn’t comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. He seeks more than $75,000 and reinstatement to the department.
- A Johnstown man was arrested after an alleged assault in State College that left another man in critical condition.
- Teenage heartthrob Justin Bieber announced his upcoming tour will make a stop at the Bryce Jordan Center on August 6 next summer.
- Penn State football student assistant Jake Zembiec shaved his luscious mustache following the conclusion of the Nittany Lions’ 2019 season.
- Former Penn State women’s soccer star Ali Krieger married her United States Women’s National Team teammate Ashlyn Harris.
- One Fantasy Football champion donated his winnings to THON after Mike Gesicki’s two-touchdown effort helped him win his championship.
- The Centre County Coroner’s Office found a State College husband and wife who were found dead in their home last month died from cardiac complications.
- Penn State’s Student Programming Association announced it’s bringing rapper B.o.B. and comedian Ronny Chieng to the HUB on Friday, January 17.
- Burglaries, which allegedly took place at three on-campus buildings between December 2 and December 3, were reported in a Timely Warning from Penn State.
- A Penn State sophomore died in a car accident on U.S. Route 322 East near Lewistown last Wednesday.
- THON announced beloved cover band Go Go Gadjet will perform at THON 2020 after a one-year hiatus.
Sports
- Penn State women’s volleyball wrapped up the 2019 season as the No. 7 team in the country.
- Penn State football hired Kirk Ciarrocca, who formerly worked at Minnesota, as its new offensive coordinator.
- Journey Brown, Noah Cain, and Devyn Ford ran circles around No. 17 Memphis in Penn State football’s 53-39 Cotton Bowl win over the Tigers. Standout linebacker Micah Parsons also shined after tallying 14 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.
- A handful of Nittany Lions including Kevin Givens, Marcus Allen, and Trace McSorley were called up to their respective teams’ active rosters and made their NFL debuts.
- Penn State football parted ways with offensive line coach Matt Limegrover and hired Boston College’s Phil Trautwein to replace him.
- Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields announced he’d return to Penn State for his senior season in 2020, while star receiver KJ Hamler announced he’s leaving Happy Valley to prepare for the NFL Draft.
- Penn State wrestling true freshman Carter Starocci won this year’s Southern Scuffle after entering the tournament seeded sixth.
- Former Penn State men’s basketball star Josh Reaves made his NBA debut in the Dallas Mavericks’ 123-111 win over the Brooklyn Nets.
- Then-No. 21 Penn State men’s basketball took down No. 23 Iowa 89-86 at the Palestra in Philadelphia. Sophomore guard Izaiah Brockington led the team with 23 points in an MVP-level performance. The Nittany Lions, however, dropped a pair of hard-to-swallow losses to Rutgers and Wisconsin to end break on a down note.
- Cael Sanderson revealed Penn State wrestling will be without Anthony Cassar and Kyle Conel for the rest of the season due to injury.
- Former Penn State men’s soccer captain Aaron Molloy was drafted No. 16 overall by the Portland Timbers in the MLS’ SuperDraft.
- Penn State men’s hockey went 3-0 over winter break with two wins over Niagara and a 6-2 victory over Robert Morris at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
- Penn State wrestling defeated Illinois 22-16 in a too-close-for-comfort dual at Rec Hall after nearly a month off the mat on Friday. The Nittany Lions followed that up with a 30-9 win over Northwestern on Sunday.
