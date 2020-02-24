Our Best Features From THON 2020

Although it took 46 long hours, THON 2020 came and went in the blink of an eye and raised $11,696,942.38 for the kids in the process.

If you were caught up in all the excitement and didn’t get a chance to take in the weekend’s best, biggest, and craziest stories, check out our favorites from THON Weekend below.

707 Dancers, 7 Features

Seven hundred and seven dancers took the floor throughout THON 2020 for 46 hours. Our staff profiled some of them, including UPUA President Laura McKinney, the Zach Sowa (better known as the Nittany Lion), and Blue Band drum major Jack Frisbie.

Penn State Drum Major, Blue Band President Dance Together In Final THON — Mackenzie Cullen

Student Body President Laura McKinney Gets New Perspective On THON As A Dancer — Rory Pelella

Stepsiblings Follow In Brother’s Footsteps By Dancing In THON — Mikey Mandarino

The ABCs Of IDC Fundraising: Alpacas, Breakfast Sandwiches, & Custom Collages — Ryen Gailey

Nittany Lion & Beaver Stadium Mic Man Bring Energy, Unity, Passion To THON As IDC — Jim Davidson

Penn State Women’s Volleyball’s Emily Sciorra Ready For New ‘Adventure’ At THON 2020 — Matt DiSanto

From First Grade To THON 2020: Two Best Friends’ Journey To Dancing — Rory Pelella

Wacky, Weird, & Wonderful

When you’re stuck inside a multipurpose basketball arena for 46 hours, things are bound to get pretty unorthodox. But that’s when things start getting fun!

[Watch] THON 2020: What’s In Your Fanny Pack? — Riley Davies

Overheard In The Women’s Bathroom: THON Edition — Riley Davies

Students Break Out A Nintendo Switch During Final Hours Of THON 2020 — Lauren Wysseier

People Draw The ‘Journey Together’ THON Logo From Memory: Part 2 — Ryan Parsons

THON 2020: Best Tutus On The Concourse — Colleen Nersten

No. 46 Jerseys To Rock At THON — Matt Paolizzi

An Ode To Creamery Ice Cream For Providing Me With Sweet Nourishment At THON — Emma Dieter

Meet The Students Playing Pong On The BJC Concourse To Pass The Time At THON — Riley Davies

Dancer Relations Captains, To The Stage!

Penn State, from the top // Let’s get hype, let’s go!

As always, THON’s line dance energized the BJC for 46 hours straight with an electric combination of obscure references, hip dance moves, and ~pizzazz~.

A Brief History Of The THON Line Dance — Anthony Colucci

Predicting The THON 2020 Line Dance — Staff

THON 2020 Line Dance Lyrics — Anthony Colucci

‘Genius Lyrics’ Breakdown of The THON 2020 Line Dance — Mikey Mandarino

Power Ranking The THON 2020 Line Dance Lyrics — Katie Moats

References The 2020 Line Dance Missed — Ryan Parsons

[Video] THON 2020 Line Dance: ‘Let’s Get Hype, Let’s Go’ — Anthony Colucci

Your THON 2020 Final Four Line Dances — Anthony Colucci

Touching Moments & Guest Speakers

Throughout THON Weekend’s festivities, many guest speakers from around the Commonwealth came onstage to congratulate THON’s dancers, volunteers, and supporters. THON 2020 also had its fair share of heartwarming moments from Four Diamonds families and THON children.

THON 2020’s Family Hour Highlights Strength Of Relationship Between Families, Orgs — Anthony Colucci

President Barron Addresses THON 2020 Crowd Before Final Four — Matt DiSanto

Four Diamonds Co-Founder Charles Millard Speaks Before THON 2020 — Ryan Parsons

Mayor Ron Filippelli, Tom & Tamra Fountaine, Officially Declare State College ‘City Of THON’ — Jim Davidson

Penn State Alumni Association CEO Paul Clifford Speaks At THON 2020 — Matt DiSanto

THON Children Steal The Show In 2020 Kids’ Talent Show — Ryan Parsons

Sean Clifford Speaks At THON 2020 Pep Rally — Anthony Colucci

Surprise! Daya & Cash Cash Perform At THON 2020

No THON would be complete without a performance or two from big-name musical acts, and that rang true once again this weekend. Pittsburgh native Daya got things rocking Friday night, while EDM group Cash Cash followed suit Saturday evening.

[Photo Story] Cash Cash’s Electric Performance at THON 2020 — Gabe Angieri

Cash Cash Electrifies THON 2020 With Surprise Saturday Night Performance — Will Pegler

[Photo Story] Daya Becomes First Surprise Act Of THON 2020 — Ryan Parsons

Daya Doesn’t Let Us Down At THON 2020 — Riley Davies

Watch: THON Through Our Lens

Our talented photographers and videographers spent countless hours on the BJC’s floor and concourse snapping pictures and filming all the action, ranging from one-armed pushups to fanny-pack journalism.

[Video] THON 2020 Pep Rally: Men’s Gymnastics Wins Again — Anthony Colucci/Aboudi Rai

[Photo Story] The Best Pictures From Day 1 of THON 2020 — Anthony Colucci

[Video] Nittany Lion Zach Sowa Does 46 Pushups FTK At THON 2020 Pep Rally — Anthony Colucci

[Photo Story]: Men’s Gymnastics Win Fourth Straight Pep Rally — Otis Lyons

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State

Finally, a compilation of our THON coverage simply wouldn’t be complete without a snapshot of this year’s total. All of the hard work throughout the year resulted in $11,696,942.38 FTK!

For complete, comprehensive coverage of all things THON 2020, check out our live blog of all 46 hours.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

THON 2020 Raises $11,696,942.38 For The Kids After a fundraising year that included no canning and banned events outside of State College, THON 2020 culminated with the announcement that $11,696,942.38 had been raised For The Kids.