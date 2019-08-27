What Happened While You Were Away…

Welcome back to Camelot! The summer has come and gone, and the 2019-20 school year is finally upon us. Although classes may’ve stopped, the news, much like Penn State basketball, doesn’t stop.

Here’s a look at everything you missed over the summer.

News

A high school 7-on-7 tournament took a dramatic turn when James Franklin delivered a clutch assist in one couple’s engagement .

. One of the Class of 2018’s class gifts, an Alma Mater display, was installed in the HUB. You can find it next to room 134 near the High School Musical steps.

Sports

Saquon Barkley went skies out, thighs out at the Met Gala.

