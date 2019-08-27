What Happened While You Were Away…
Welcome back to Camelot! The summer has come and gone, and the 2019-20 school year is finally upon us. Although classes may’ve stopped, the news, much like Penn State basketball, doesn’t stop.
Here’s a look at everything you missed over the summer.
News
- THON Weekend is scheduled for February 21-23. Here’s a look at the rest of the events planned for this year before THON 2020. We dance in 178!
- No charges were filed against the police officers who shot and killed Osaze Osagie while serving a mental health warrant in March. The controversial decision sparked plenty of debate within the community, including a handful of new Borough Council legislation and a protest that shut down part of College Ave. and.
- The Bryce Jordan Center announced the following concerts: the Jonas Brothers on September 4, Jason Aldean on September 21, Shinedown on September 28, and Twenty One Pilots on October 18. The Chainsmokers will also drop by September 29, while comedian Jeff Dunham will do a show October 25.
- In a return to its roots, Inferno rebranded as HiWay Pizza, formerly a mainstay in State College for more than a half century.
- Deanna Behring, Jesse Barlow, Janet Engeman, and Peter Marshall won the Democratic primary election for State College Borough Council. State College mayor Don Hahn secured a dual nomination for magisterial district judge. Fred Keller, of Snyder County, defeated Centre County Democrat Marc Friedenberg in a special election to succeed five-term Rep. Tom Marino, who resigned in January. As a result, the GOP retained control of Pennsylvania’s 12th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
- The Symbol of Our Best was formally inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame after being nominated in 2016.
- A high school 7-on-7 tournament took a dramatic turn when James Franklin delivered a clutch assist in one couple’s engagement.
- One of the Class of 2018’s class gifts, an Alma Mater display, was installed in the HUB. You can find it next to room 134 near the High School Musical steps.
- A Bitcoin ATM was installed at the Sheetz on Valley Vista Drive.
- Kiwi Frozen Yogurt and Crunchee Munchees both closed during July. Nothing’s filled Kiwi’s location, but Crunchee Munchees is expected to become some sort of cafe.
- Borough Council approved the transfer of a liquor license for a new restaurant that will open in the former location of Spats. The new restaurant will be part of the Queenstown Public House and serve New Zealand-themed fare.
- Penn State’s chief information officer Michael Kubit was placed on administrative leave.
- Movin’ On announced it was hosting a free concert with SPA on the HUB Lawn September 21.
- Penn State was ranked No. 117 in Forbes’ Top Colleges list.
- Nominations for the Class of 2020’s class gift are now open. You can submit nominations online or by texting “ClassGift2020” to 71777.
- The library unveiled some impressive renovations that look like they’ll bring a more modern, comfortable feel to hitting the books.
Sports
- Saquon Barkley went skies out, thighs out at the Met Gala.
- Trace McSorley, Amani Oruwariye, Shareef Miller, and Miles Sanders all inked their rookie deals with their respective NFL teams. Sanders and McSorley have both broken out during the preseason.
- Former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens announced he was transferring to Mississippi State and reuniting with former offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead in May. Last week, Stevens was announced as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback. Here are Stevens’ best moments as a Nittany Lion. We’ll miss you, Sweet Prince.
- Penn State men’s lacrosse went on a wild run to the Final Four before falling to then-reigning national champion Yale in a heartbreaker. Although coming short of a title might seem like a disappointment given this team’s firepower, all signs point to this being the start of a new Happy Valley dynasty.
- After testing the waters of the NBA Draft, Penn State basketball star Lamar Stevens announced he was continuing the climb and coming back for one more season.
- Wrestlers Anthony Cassar and Shakur Rasheed were granted additional years of eligibility. In the words of Rasheed, “Prepare for the biggest celebration of 2020 after Nationals.”
- Five Penn State baseball players were selected in the MLB Draft, including Toby Welks who became the first Penn State Berks student-athlete to be drafted by a major U.S. sports leagues.
Penn State alumnae Alyssa Naeher and Ali Krieger helped the U.S. Women’s National Team to another World Cup championship. We’re still stanning Naeher and her heroic save in penalty kicks against England.
- A ton of football players were named to preseason watch lists. Yetur Gross-Matos was on four of them.
- Penn State football said it’s working with high schools to host a game at Beaver Stadium this season, but no further information has come out yet.
- Plenty of changes to student ticketing were introduced. Namely, tickets will be scanned on your phone, and guest tickets will no longer be sold. Here’s a look at what you need to do this weekend while going through Gate A. If you’re worried about having your ticket on your phone, Beaver Stadium is installing charging stations inside and outside the stadium, as well as in the Bryce Jordan Center.
- Penn State football was rumored to be featured in a ‘Hard Knocks’ spinoff on HBO. Although HBO didn’t comment on the rumor, Penn State said it is “exploring the prospect of working on this project.”
- Penn State football received a modest No. 15 ranking in the preseason AP Poll.
